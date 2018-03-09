The Downtown Farmer: Grilled PB & J

Follow Chef Loreal Gavin as she serves up delicious farm-to-food truck recipes using locally sourced foods from America’s top urban farms. New recipes will be uploaded weekly through April on CMT’s YouTube channel.

Grilled PB & J

Total: 25 min

Prep: 20 min

Cook: 5 min

Yield: 4 PB & J Sandwiches

Ingredients

Jam:

1 pack of unflavored gelatin (1/4 of an ounce)

Juice of 1 lemon

2 pounds fresh strawberries (frozen is ok too)

2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups water

Peanut butter:

2 cups raw unsalted, shelled peanuts

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup honey

1 cup fresh mascarpone cheese or cream cheese

Bread:

8 slices of thick cut brioche or Texas toast

2 tablespoons coconut oil or butter ( for toasting the bread )

Directions

For Strawberry Jam:

In a small saucepan, dissolve one pack of unflavored gelatin into the fresh lemon juice on low heat.

Wash your fresh strawberries, pat them dry, then remove and discard the green tops.

Next, combine your strawberries, water and sugar.

Cook this mixture down until it is reduced by half or for about 15 minutes on medium-high heat.

If you are using frozen strawberries, you can directly add them right into the pan as well, it will just take longer to cook.

Once the jam has reached a honey-like consistency, remove it from the heat and let it cool for at least 30 minutes before use.

Making Your Homemade Peanut Butter:

Place a sauté pan over medium heat and add peanuts, coconut oil and salt.

If you can’t find unsalted peanuts, then feel free to omit the salt in the recipe.

If you can only find salted and roasted peanuts, then add the melted coconut butter into this portion of the recipe.

Toast the nuts in the oil for about 7-10 minutes, or until they reach a golden brown consistency.

Once the perfect caramelized color is achieved, remove the pan from heat and let cool for 10 minutes.

Now it’s time to make peanut butter! Add your toasted peanuts into a mortar and pestle (a food processor works as well), and process your peanuts until the desired texture is achieved.

Next, add the peanut mixture into a mixing bowl.

With a spatula, add the mascarpone (cream cheese works as well), honey and salt into the bowl with the roasted peanuts and coconut oil.

Mix until combined.

Assembling Your Perfect PB & J:

Gather your thick-cut bread and brush both sides with melted coconut oil or butter.

Spread the peanut butter on one side of the bread and the jam on the other.

Place them together and get to toasting!

Toast both sides of the sandwich in a large saucepan using a heat-resistant spatula to flip it.

Serve immediately!