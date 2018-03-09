Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Opens American Currents Exhibit

This week Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum celebrated the diverse artists that made up the soundtrack of 2017 with the launch of its new American Currents exhibit.

Tuesday night’s (March 7) private launch was the rare occasion where one would find Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley posing for a class picture with Jason Isbell and his wife, Amanda Shires, Brothers Osborne, and Hall of Famer, Randy Travis.

The new display blurs the boundaries between Americana, bluegrass and mainstream country music for visitors from around the world. The memorabilia range in stage outfits worn by bluegrass’ Sierra Hull and Molly Tuttle, to John Prine’s handwritten lyrics for “Sam Stone,” to instruments played by Grammy winner Dave Cobb and red carpet threads from Kane Brown and Chris Young.

An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown, airing Saturday and Sunday (March 10-11) will have footage from Tuesday’s launch. For now, enjoy scenes from the event:

