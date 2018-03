Charlie Worsham has followed his heart throughout his life, and it led him to his future wife, Kristen Anne Korzenowski.

The Grenada, Miss. native and Korzenowski announced their engagement on social media on Sunday (March 11).

“The Good Lord has blessed me so much in this life,” he writes, “but never more than when He put this amazing woman in it.”



The couple met through Korzenowski’s job at Nashville’s Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee where she helped set up his Follow Your Heart Scholarship, a non-profit that supports music education for youth in his hometown.

“[Our] first date was at Mickey’s, Pac-Man table, darts and all,” he said. “Since then, she’s made every day sweeter.”

Marty Stuart wrote the forward to Worsham’s first book, Follow Your Heart. Proceeds from the book will benefit the Follow Your Heart Arts Program, which is dedicated to providing instruments to young rising musicians who can’t afford them.