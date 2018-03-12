Tim McGraw Collapses During Dublin Show

During Tim McGraw’s Sunday night (March 11) concert in Dublin, he collapsed onstage just as he finished “Humble and Kind.”

“He’s been super dehydrated from traveling so much,” McGraw’s wife and tour mate Faith Hill told the crowd as she stood onstage with McGraw’s band.

“I apologize. I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage,” she said.

The concert was one of the couple’s final performances at the Country to Country festival which took them to London, Glasgow and then Dublin.

And this is not the first time McGraw has had to cut a show short and Hill apologized on his behalf. In 2003, when he was playing for 20,000 fans in Rayville, Louisiana at his hometown Swampstock show, he left the stage after four songs. “I hate to be the one to tell you this, but my husband is really sick,” Hill told the crowd. “This afternoon he wasn’t feeling well, but he came out anyway because he knows you guys waited all day. I know you’re disappointed, and I’m really, really sorry.”