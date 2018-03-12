Luke Bryan’s American Idol Debut

On Sunday night (March 11), Luke Bryan took his seat at the American Idol judge’s table, and for two straight hours he doled out advice, praise and nine tickets to Hollywood to Idol hopefuls. Only four contestants were turned away.
With Lionel Richie and Katy Perry by his side, Bryan proved what kind of judge he was going to be right out of the gate: encouraging and enthusiastic, but also truthful and trustworthy. So when it came time to decide on a contestant, he gave his decisions everything he had.
“It’s pretty inspiring stuff knowing I’ll potentially have an opportunity to be a part of someone’s rise to stardom. It’s pretty special,” Bryan said. “To see talent and see people following their dreams: it’s not about what me and Lionel and Katy are doing, it’s about watching the star be born right there in front of your eyes. I’m excited to feel the emotions that made me fall in love with music.”