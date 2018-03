Kacey Musgraves has announced the initial dates for her Oh, What a World Tour this fall. The tour will start overseas with 12 shows in Europe and the U.K. starting Oct. 21 in Amsterdam.

Musgraves announced the new tour live onstage at London’s O2 Arena during her performance at the Country to Country music festival on Saturday (March 10). Tickets go on sale Friday (March 16).



She is currently on The Breakers Tour with Little Big Town, and she joins Harry Styles’ 2018 tour on May 6 in Dallas. Her next album, Golden Hour, arrives March 30.