Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Is there anything better than social media flirting with your own spouse? Didn’t think so.

That’s why seeing Mike Fisher post a throwback picture of his wife Carrie Underwood and watching her defend herself (and her big hair) probably made everyone’s weekend. Fisher wished her a happy birthday and called her “a blessing to Izzy and I.” Her response was that he knew what he signed up for when he married a girl from the south: “A lifetime subscription to Elnett.”



But Underwood wasn’t the only one celebrating over the weekend. Chris Janson had a birthday bash for his four-year-old son, Jason Aldean took his daughter Kendyl out dancing, Morgan Evans spent an unexpected night in Dubai, Brett Eldredge finally got a meet-and-greet picture with his very first fan, Sugarland overcame jetlag by being on rock star time, Kelsea Ballerini shared how much she hates love songs, Dierks Bentley requested pictures of women who inspire you and Brad Paisley joked about the over-the-top commitment to the theme at a Florida festival.

80’s themed father daughter dance tonite….. Me and Kendyl bout to crush it! pic.twitter.com/bhdmkawCVW — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) March 10, 2018

After a “surprise” (8hr delay) night in Dubai we are FINALLY boarding for OZ!!! Coming in hot! And a little weary, but HOT!!! — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) March 12, 2018

I wanted to take a meet and greet picture with my forever #1 fan….thanks for comin to the show Mom! pic.twitter.com/KDsaKpSkOk — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) March 9, 2018

The making of I Hate Love Songs! pic.twitter.com/d7ZV5ZBCNZ — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 11, 2018

Take and post a photo of the woman in your life who inspires you daily! Use the hashtag #WomanAmenACM in your post for a chance for your photo to be included in Dierks' #ACMawards performance on April 15th on CBS! Visit: https://t.co/WiWDfYxTJ7 https://t.co/I9MqOtLfnR pic.twitter.com/Y6g4STTOu0 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 8, 2018