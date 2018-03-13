CMT Artist Discovery Adds Three Rising Musicians

Enthralling songs like Tenille Arts’ “Cold Feet” embody everything captivating about country music storytelling. From her Rebel Child album, the song has a bride-to-be second-guessing her upcoming nuptials when a letter from a former flame arrives in the mail. But whose love will she choose? Arts is a 23-year-old rising artist from the prairie town of Weyburn, Saskatchewan. She is a music festival favorite in Canada, having performed at the Craven Country Jamboree, the Boots and Hearts Emerging Artists Showcase and the Canadian Country Music Association Discovery Artist Showcase. Nashville has been Arts’ home since 2015 when she signed a publishing deal with Noble Vision Music Group.

In Josh Gallagher’s “How Bout You” music video, the go-to cure for a breakup is a night out with friends (and lots of booze). A glowing Nashville skyline at night serves as Gallagher’s co-star in the video. The Pennsylvania native has lived in the Tennessee capital since 2014. He was among the final four finalists on The Voice season 11, and Garth Brooks is already a fan. “This kid,” Brooks said of Gallagher on the show, “as soon as he opens his mouth — you believe him. If I’m a manager, if I’m a producer, if I’m a record label — that’s the guy I want because he has the career in front of him.” Gallagher’s debut album is in the works.

There's nothing to complain about when it comes to Jenny Tolman's music. Like Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark and others, as a songwriter, Tolman is a vivid interpreter of the human condition with a unique talent for exposing a deeper meaning in everyday life through her words and music. Her latest release, "Something to Complain About" offers a "bless-your-heart" attitude toward those who have nothing to complain about but complain anyway. The song is from her forthcoming debut, Jennyville, which is produced by Dave Brainard (Jerrod Niemann, Sunny Sweeney).




