Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett Continue to Have Top Album and Song

There have been more changes in the Great Pyramid of Giza than in this week’s Billboard country charts. The deluge of new music I recently predicted ain’t started deluging yet.

Here’s the summary: Kane Brown’s self-titled album continues to hold the No. 1 spot—as it has for weeks —- and Thomas Rhett’s “Marry Me” persists for the second week as country’s most-played song.

As for new material? Dream on. Not a single new album and only one new song. That song is Eric Paslay’s “Young Forever,” which enters at No. 59. Chris Young’s “Hangin’ On” bounces back into the chart at No. 52.

The lone album coming back this week is the Eagles’ Hotel California. It checks in at No. 28. In acrobatics worth noting, Blake Shelton’s Reloaded: 20 #1 Hits leapfrogs from No. 31 to No. 14.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, Rhett’s Life Changes, Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 1 and Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs cluster are Stapleton’s “Broken Halos,” Bryan’s “Most People Are Good,” Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” and Devin Dawson’s “All on Me.”

While we’re waiting for all that anticipated new music, maybe we could just hum something.