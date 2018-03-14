John Carter Cash On Johnny Cash’s Unifying Words

John Carter Cash always feels connected to the spirit of his late father, Johnny Cash, whenever he revisits his handwritten words. In his 2011 book, House of Cash: The Legacies of My Father, Carter Cash wrote about how whenever his father sat down to write, his heart always seemed to be connected to the pen he held in his hand.
When his father passed in 2003, he left behind a body of unfinished work that Carter Cash has compiled into the new album, Johnny Cash: Forever Words, the musical companion to the bestselling volume of his father’s unpublished writing Forever Words: The Unknown Poems.
Available April 6, the compilation transposes Cash’s original works into new songs performed by Rosanne Cash, Brad Paisley, Alison Krauss & Union Station; Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson; and Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly. The late Chris Cornell delivers one of his finest vocal performances on song four, “You Never Knew My Mind.” Carter Cash served as the album’s co-producer and recorded the project at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tenn.
“People say,” Carter Cash told CMT.com, “why dig up these old works?’ The words begged to be heard, going through them, I thought, ‘There’s my dad again.’ It was coming back in contact with the full range of his personality.”