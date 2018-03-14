John Carter Cash On Johnny Cash’s Unifying Words

</noscript> </div>

“He got up onstage, he had that paper in his pocket, and he turned around to the band and said, ‘Play something in A.’ And he recited ‘A Boy Named Sue,’ and that’s what we hear on the radio. It was the first time he ever performed it.

“And I was there when he wrote ‘The Man Comes Around’ from American IV. He wrote an original version, and then had a second page that had slight edits that barely changed. That’s what wound up being the song on the album. However, through the process of writing that second page, he wrote about six or seven other pages that wound up in the trash.”

Cash’s memory is eternal through his words and music. And as an artist who headlined tours with Elvis Presley, state prisons, military entertainment tours overseas and primetime television shows, he continues to unify country fans around the world who represent all walks of life in spirit. When asked for his thoughts on how his father’s music would unify America in the wake of the issues the country faces today, Carter Cash explained that’s why he wore black.

“My father was a patriot,” he said. “My father was a humanitarian, but he didn’t side one way or another with any certain right’s groups. He just believed in people.

“He wore black for those who couldn’t speak for themselves or the ones no one would listen to. He wore it as a reminder of the sadness and struggles that are out there. He didn’t point the finger. He just said pay attention where know one else looks. He did not believe in war, fighting and violence. But he supported the young men who were fighting for our freedoms and that were afraid. He performed for vets in Vietnam. He was self-sacrificing in many different ways, and my father was a man of paradoxes.”

“But if you knew the man, then you knew the truth,” he said. “And that’s all within his writing, and that’s all within Forever Words.”