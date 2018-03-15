Nashville to London in 29 Tracks

Last summer, almost everyone from Nashville went to London, and they came home with a 29-track DVD. Their show at the legendary Royal Albert Hall was filmed to bring the songs from the TV show to life, and its late April release will let the music of Nashville live on long past the series finale at the end of July.

The cast included in the London show include Charles Esten (Deacon), Clare Bowen (Scarlett), Sam Palladio (Gunnar), Jonathan Jackson (Avery), and Chris Carmack (Will) doing the songs that their characters performed on the show, a few of the fan-favorite collaborations, and some personal favorites. The DVD also includes bonus featurettes like “Nashville In London” and “The Songs of Nashville in Concert.”

Esten and Bowen are currently on tour with stops planned for Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. Then on April 14, Carmack, Jackson, and Palladio will join them for eight shows in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland for their Farewell UK Tour.

TRACK LISTING

1. Buckle Up – Charles Esten

2. What If I Was Willing – Chris Carmack

3. Spinning Revolver – Chris Carmack

4. Keep Asking Why – Jonathan Jackson

5. Love Rescue Me – Jonathan Jackson

6. I Will Fall – Sam Palladio

7. Headed For The Fire – Sam Palladio

8. Borrow My Heart – Sam Palladio / Clare Bowen / Jonathan Jackson

9. Longer – Clare Bowen / Brandon Robert Young

10. Little By Little – Clare Bowen

11. Hand To Hold – Charles Esten / Clare Bowen

12. Simple As That – Charles Esten

13. Stand Up – Chris Carmack / Clare Bowen / Brandon Robert Young / Sam Palladio

14. If It’s Love – Sam Palladio / Chris Carmack

15. Texas Flood – Chris Carmack

16. The Killing Moon – Jonathan Jackson

17. Unchained Melody – Jonathan Jackson

18. Hello Heartbreak Blues – Sam Palladio

19. Wake Me Up In Nashville – Sam Palladio

20. Fade Into You – Clare Bowen / Sam Palladio

21. Let It Rain – Clare Bowen

22. Black Roses – Clare Bowen

23. True Love Ways – Charles Esten

24. I Climb The Walls – Charles Esten

25. He Ain’t Me – Charles Esten

26. Heroes – Charles Esten / Clare Bowen / Sam Palladio / Chris Carmack / Jonathan Jackson

27. And Then We’re Gone – Charles Esten / Clare Bowen / Sam Palladio / Chris Carmack / Jonathan Jackson

28. A Life That’s Good – Charles Esten / Clare Bowen / Sam Palladio / Chris Carmack / Jonathan Jackson

29. A Life That’s Good (Reprise) – Charles Esten / Clare Bowen / Sam Palladio / Chris Carmack / Jonathan Jackson