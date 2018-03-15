Nashville to London in 29 Tracks

Last summer, almost everyone from Nashville went to London, and they came home with a 29-track DVD. Their show at the legendary Royal Albert Hall was filmed to bring the songs from the TV show to life, and its late April release will let the music of Nashville live on long past the series finale at the end of July.
The cast included in the London show include Charles Esten (Deacon), Clare Bowen (Scarlett), Sam Palladio (Gunnar), Jonathan Jackson (Avery), and Chris Carmack (Will) doing the songs that their characters performed on the show, a few of the fan-favorite collaborations, and some personal favorites. The DVD also includes bonus featurettes like “Nashville In London” and “The Songs of Nashville in Concert.”
Esten and Bowen are currently on tour with stops planned for Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. Then on April 14, Carmack, Jackson, and Palladio will join them for eight shows in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland for their Farewell UK Tour.
TRACK LISTING
1. Buckle Up – Charles Esten
2. What If I Was Willing – Chris Carmack
3. Spinning Revolver – Chris Carmack
4. Keep Asking Why – Jonathan Jackson
5. Love Rescue Me – Jonathan Jackson
6. I Will Fall – Sam Palladio
7. Headed For The Fire – Sam Palladio
8. Borrow My Heart – Sam Palladio / Clare Bowen / Jonathan Jackson
9. Longer – Clare Bowen / Brandon Robert Young
10. Little By Little – Clare Bowen
11. Hand To Hold – Charles Esten / Clare Bowen
12. Simple As That – Charles Esten
13. Stand Up – Chris Carmack / Clare Bowen / Brandon Robert Young / Sam Palladio
14. If It’s Love – Sam Palladio / Chris Carmack
15. Texas Flood – Chris Carmack
16. The Killing Moon – Jonathan Jackson
17. Unchained Melody – Jonathan Jackson
18. Hello Heartbreak Blues – Sam Palladio
19. Wake Me Up In Nashville – Sam Palladio
20. Fade Into You – Clare Bowen / Sam Palladio
21. Let It Rain – Clare Bowen
22. Black Roses – Clare Bowen
23. True Love Ways – Charles Esten
24. I Climb The Walls – Charles Esten
25. He Ain’t Me – Charles Esten
26. Heroes – Charles Esten / Clare Bowen / Sam Palladio / Chris Carmack / Jonathan Jackson
27. And Then We’re Gone – Charles Esten / Clare Bowen / Sam Palladio / Chris Carmack / Jonathan Jackson
28. A Life That’s Good – Charles Esten / Clare Bowen / Sam Palladio / Chris Carmack / Jonathan Jackson
29. A Life That’s Good (Reprise) – Charles Esten / Clare Bowen / Sam Palladio / Chris Carmack / Jonathan Jackson