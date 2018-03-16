What Rodeo Houston Taught Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks will headline Rodeo Houston on Sunday night (March 18), and he’s doing it kind of unplugged.
In 1991, Brooks played his very first Rodeo Houston show. And the show in Houston was the first time Brooks ever played a show wirelessly, allowing him to walk out into the crowd and not be tethered to the stage all night. He learned at that show that wireless was so much better than wired. His hit “Rodeo” was also released in 1991.
“You’re not used to this as an entertainer, but they’ll stick you out in the middle of this arena floor. So, we decided to all do wireless that day,” Brooks said during his recent Inside Studio G Facebook video.