The Swon Brothers’ Colton Swon Marries Caroline Glaser

The Voice Alums Announce Their Marriage on Social Media

The Swon Brothers singer Colton Swon and indie rocker Caroline Glaser are husband and wife. The happy couple announced their marriage on Sunday (March 18) via social media.

The two initially met while competing on season four of The Voice in 2013. Four years later, Swon proposed on Feb. 25, 2017, at a Nashville theater in front of their families.

My bride. : @nykandcali A post shared by The Swon Brothers (@theswonbrothers) on Mar 18, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT

“Forever ain’t long enough,” Swon posted when they announced their engagement.

“Nobody makes me laugh harder or smile bigger,” she wrote. “I love you Colton Hunter with my whole heart. Forever isn’t nearly long enough.”

The Swon Brothers’ self-titled major label debut arrived in 2014 and yielded their Top 13 hit, “Later On.” The duo toured with Carrie Underwood on her Storyteller tour in 2016. Its latest release is “What Ever Happened.”