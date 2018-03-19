God Bless Keith Urban’s Broken Road

Life hasn’t always been a bed of roses for Keith Urban. But the small crowds, metal-band mishaps and criticism from a label executive all led him to where he is today. And as a featured speaker at South by Southwest in Austin on Friday (March 16), Urban opened up about some of the events that shaped him.
A couple of his first gigs — one at Austin’s Stubb’s Bar-B-Q and one at the baggage claim in the Tamworth airport in Australia — weren’t exactly packing people in. Urban estimated that about five people showed up.