Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Can stars ever get a little starstruck? Apparently, yes.

Because last weekend, Blake Shelton and The Office’s John Krasinski started a mutual adoration affair over social media. And Brad Paisley posed for a post-lunch picture with the 41st POTUS. But it wasn’t all celebrity run-ins.

There were just some regular moments at home that stood out. Carrie Underwood spent the weekend with her snoring dogs. Maren Morris had a pre-wedding hip-hop dance party. Chris Janson shared the stage with one of his family’s littlest fans. Kacey Musgraves said hello to Mexico. Kelsea Ballerini got psyched about her ACM Awards workout for a cause, Brittany Aldean was literally a cowgirl for a hot second, Brothers Osborne had a koala hang in Queensland, Kip Moore was in a one-star Uber, and Chris Young is still all about Porter, the cutest puppy in the world.

@johnkrasinski A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Mar 18, 2018 at 8:17pm PDT

Thank you for lunch today @GeorgeHWBush, for your friendship, and service to our country’s govt., military, also it’s intelligence community. And you got #sockgame goin on. #StPattysDay pic.twitter.com/jYmvyyHwLp — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 17, 2018

When you’re getting married in a week and Childish Gambino comes on… : @ShearerPhoto pic.twitter.com/SifvS4ABoI — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 17, 2018

pic.twitter.com/C88NkkdVUq — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 19, 2018

So excited to join my girl @ErinOpera at the #ACMWorkoutforaCause! All the proceeds benefit lifting lives and she has the best workouts! Get ready to sweat y’all! @ACMAwards https://t.co/CKwsypV0FH pic.twitter.com/ZrnmAzg0F4 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 16, 2018

Me in my natural habitat. A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Mar 18, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

In an Uber w Kenny..Kenny has 1 Star.. just in case I go missing — Kip Moore (@KipMooreMusic) March 17, 2018