Dierks Bentley Joins Vanderbilt Children’s Walk of Champions

Late last week, Dierks Bentley had the honor of being the very first to be honored.

Nashville’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt presented Bentley with the first star on its brand new Walk of Champions.

“I am personally so honored to have this star,” Bentley told the crowd gathered to watch him accept the award. “I feel like everyone that knows the situation knows I’m not the star; it’s really the doctors and the technicians, the administrators, the nurses.

“You guys are the stars; you are the ones that make this place what it is, the shining star on the hill. I am very honored to have this.”

Bentley has raised approximately $4 million for the hospital through his Miles & Music for Kids motorcycle ride and benefit concert, most of which helped fund the hospital’s four-floor expansion that brought its bed count to more than 400.

“It’s not just one star, it’s all-stars, and I feel like it’s been a big team of all-stars that have made this happen,” he added.

“We continue to spread the message of giving back to the community — that we all do spread — and to support this hospital and continue to try and celebrate those that do.”

Bentley graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1997.