Chris Stapleton Scores First True No. 1 Hit with “Broken Halos”

The movement is still pretty glacial on the Billboard album and airplay charts, but we do have a new No. 1 single to report. It’s Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos,” which rolls into No. 1 after a relatively slow 35-week flight.

In the meantime, Kane Brown’s self-titled album rests snugly and smugly in the top position it’s occupied for weeks.

“Broken Halos” is Stapleton’s first authentic No. 1 song — authentic in the sense that it was released and worked at radio as other singles are. He did, however, rack up a No. 1 song in 2015 with the promotional single, “Tennessee Whiskey,” which was equipped with rockets following Stapleton’s performance of the tune with Justin Timberlake on the CMA Awards show.



</noscript> </div> Only one new album bows in this week — the eponymous EP, Morgan Wallen, which enters at No. 45. Albums returning to action include Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s The Rest of Our Life (back at No. 20); George Strait’s Icon 2 (No. 33); Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (No. 49); and Luke Bryan’s Tailgates & Tanlines (No. 50). Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories Collection springs from No. 19 to No. 9. Trent Harmon boasts the only new song — “You Got ‘Em All,” hopping aboard at No. 57. Aaron Watson’s “Run Wild Horses” returns at No. 59. The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Stapleton’s Traveller, Bryan’s What Makes You Country, Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes and Luke Combs’ This One’s for You. Trooping in behind “Broken Halos” in the Top 5 songs cluster are Rhett’s “Marry Me” (last week’s No. 1), Bryan’s “Most People Are Good,” Devin Dawson’s “All on Me” and Jordan Davis’ “Single You Up.” Until next week . . . . Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com. Embedded from cache.vevo.com



