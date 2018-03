Chris Stapleton Scores First True No. 1 Hit with “Broken Halos”

The movement is still pretty glacial on the Billboard album and airplay charts, but we do have a new No. 1 single to report. It’s Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos,” which rolls into No. 1 after a relatively slow 35-week flight.

In the meantime, Kane Brown’s self-titled album rests snugly and smugly in the top position it’s occupied for weeks.

“Broken Halos” is Stapleton’s first authentic No. 1 song — authentic in the sense that it was released and worked at radio as other singles are. He did, however, rack up a No. 1 song in 2015 with the promotional single, “Tennessee Whiskey,” which was equipped with rockets following Stapleton’s performance of the tune with Justin Timberlake on the CMA Awards show.



Only one new album bows in this week — the eponymous EP, Morgan Wallen, which enters at No. 45. Albums returning to action include Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s The Rest of Our Life (back at No. 20); George Strait’s Icon 2 (No. 33); Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (No. 49); and Luke Bryan’s Tailgates & Tanlines (No. 50).

Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories Collection springs from No. 19 to No. 9.

Trent Harmon boasts the only new song — “You Got ‘Em All,” hopping aboard at No. 57. Aaron Watson’s “Run Wild Horses” returns at No. 59.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Stapleton’s Traveller, Bryan’s What Makes You Country, Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes and Luke Combs’ This One’s for You.

Trooping in behind “Broken Halos” in the Top 5 songs cluster are Rhett’s “Marry Me” (last week’s No. 1), Bryan’s “Most People Are Good,” Devin Dawson’s “All on Me” and Jordan Davis’ “Single You Up.”

Until next week . . . .