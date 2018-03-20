Music

Chris Stapleton Scores First True No. 1 Hit with “Broken Halos”

Kane Brown Still Holding Firm with Bestselling Album
The movement is still pretty glacial on the Billboard album and airplay charts, but we do have a new No. 1 single to report. It’s Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos,” which rolls into No. 1 after a relatively slow 35-week flight.

In the meantime, Kane Brown’s self-titled album rests snugly and smugly in the top position it’s occupied for weeks.

“Broken Halos” is Stapleton’s first authentic No. 1 song — authentic in the sense that it was released and worked at radio as other singles are. He did, however, rack up a No. 1 song in 2015 with the promotional single, “Tennessee Whiskey,” which was equipped with rockets following Stapleton’s performance of the tune with Justin Timberlake on the CMA Awards show.

