Telecast Grows with Nine Acts and Presenters

ACM Awards: Adds Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum and More

The performance lineup for the 53rd annual ACM Awards grows with the additions of Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O’Dell, actress Rebecca Romijn and Olympian Lindsey Vonn have also joined the show as presenters.



They join previously announced performers Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha and Thomas Rhett. Additional acts and presenters will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Reba McEntire hosts the telecast live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15.