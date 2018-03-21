Who’s Playing Where at CMA Fest 2018

Booked for the returning Forever Country stage are biggest names in country music from the 1980s through the 2000s including Keith Anderson, BlackHawk, Terri Clark, Mark Collie, Tracy Lawrence and more.
Daytime performances at the Riverfront, Forever Country and Breakout stages are free and open to the public. Additional acts and the other seven stages, including Fan Fair X activities, will be announced in the coming weeks. The event will be taped for a three-hour concert event airing later this year on ABC.
Artists who perform at CMA Fest do so for free for a good cause. All ticket proceeds will support music education through the CMA Foundation. A limited number of four-day passes for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are available through the CMA Fest website or through the CMA box office at 1-800-CMA-FEST.
Nissan Stadium
Kelsea Ballerini
Dierks Bentley
Brett Eldredge
Brothers Osborne
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Charles Esten and Friends
Florida Georgia Line
Dustin Lynch
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Carly Pearce
Charley Pride
Darius Rucker
Blake Shelton
Ricky Skaggs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Lee Ann Womack
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina
Bebe Rexha
Special Guests
Riverfront Stage
A Thousand Horses
Lauren Alaina
Frankie Ballard
Lee Brice
Chase Bryant
Cam
Craig Campbell
Easton Corbin
Jordan Davis
Devin Dawson
Gavin DeGraw
Russell Dickerson
Drake White and the Big Fire
Lindsay Ell
Tyler Farr
Hunter Hayes
Walker Hayes
High Valley
Home Free
LANCO
Chris Lane
Locash
Maddie & Tae
Scotty McCreery
William Michael Morgan
Jon Pardi
Parmalee
Eric Paslay
Carly Pearce
Cassadee Pope
RaeLynn
Michael Ray
Dylan Scott
Canaan Smith
Corey Smith
Granger Smith
The Cadillac Three
Morgan Wallen
Aaron Watson
Breakout Stage at Walk of Fame Park
Jimmie Allen
Abby Anderson
Kassi Ashton
Drew Baldridge
Chris Bandi
Big Smo
Ashley Campbell
Crowder
Jacob Davis
Delta Rae
Cale Dodds
Adam Doleac
Clare Dunn
Brooke Eden
Riley Green
Trent Harmon
Sundance Head
James Barker Band
Jillian Jacqueline
Krysal Keith & Lance Carpenter
Jon Langston
Love and Theft
Ashley McBryde
Logan Mize
Steve Moakler
Muscadine Bloodline
Jerrod Niemann
Luke Pell
Josh Phillips
Radio Romance
Maggie Rose
Runaway June
Dylan Schneider
Sister Hazel
Smithfield
The Wild Feathers
Michael Tyler
Walker McGuire
Waterloo Revival
Charlie Worsham
Forever Country Stage
Keith Anderson
David Ball
John Berry
BlackHawk
Terri Clark
Mark Collie
Billy Dean
Joe Diffie
Exile
Forever Country, Never Forgotten: A Tribute to Those Lost from Country Music
Andy Griggs
Wade Hayes
Ty Herndon
Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence (and special guests)
Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers
Little Texas
Lonestar
Mila Mason
Terry McBride
Lorrie Morgan
Heidi Newfield
Jamie O’Neal
Lee Roy Parnell
Restless Heart
Shenandoah
Doug Supernaw
The Bellamy Brothers
Mark Wills
Darryl Worley
Michelle Wright
Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.