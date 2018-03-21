Music

Who’s Playing Where at CMA Fest 2018

Initial Schedule Includes More Than 130 Acts and 11 Stages
The initial lineup for CMA Fest 2018 running Jun 7-10 in downtown Nashville includes just over 130 acts.

Among the Nissan Stadium headliners are Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne and Charles Esten and Friends. The reigning New Artist of the Year Jon Pardi will kick off the free concerts at the Riverfront stage on June 7.

The Breakout stage at Walk of Fame Park will showcase 40 rising acts including CMT Listen Up 2018 artists Jimmie Allen, Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton and Ashley McBryde.

