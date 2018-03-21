Who’s Playing Where at CMA Fest 2018

</noscript> </div>

Booked for the returning Forever Country stage are biggest names in country music from the 1980s through the 2000s including Keith Anderson, BlackHawk, Terri Clark, Mark Collie, Tracy Lawrence and more.

Daytime performances at the Riverfront, Forever Country and Breakout stages are free and open to the public. Additional acts and the other seven stages, including Fan Fair X activities, will be announced in the coming weeks. The event will be taped for a three-hour concert event airing later this year on ABC.

Artists who perform at CMA Fest do so for free for a good cause. All ticket proceeds will support music education through the CMA Foundation. A limited number of four-day passes for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are available through the CMA Fest website or through the CMA box office at 1-800-CMA-FEST.

Nissan Stadium

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Brett Eldredge

Brothers Osborne

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Charles Esten and Friends

Florida Georgia Line

Dustin Lynch

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

Charley Pride

Darius Rucker

Blake Shelton

Ricky Skaggs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Lee Ann Womack

Brett Young

Lauren Alaina

Bebe Rexha

Special Guests

Riverfront Stage

A Thousand Horses

Lauren Alaina

Frankie Ballard

Lee Brice

Chase Bryant

Cam

Craig Campbell

Easton Corbin

Jordan Davis

Devin Dawson

Gavin DeGraw

Russell Dickerson

Drake White and the Big Fire

Lindsay Ell

Tyler Farr

Hunter Hayes

Walker Hayes

High Valley

Home Free

LANCO

Chris Lane

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Scotty McCreery

William Michael Morgan

Jon Pardi

Parmalee

Eric Paslay

Carly Pearce

Cassadee Pope

RaeLynn

Michael Ray

Dylan Scott

Canaan Smith

Corey Smith

Granger Smith

The Cadillac Three

Morgan Wallen

Aaron Watson

Breakout Stage at Walk of Fame Park

Jimmie Allen

Abby Anderson

Kassi Ashton

Drew Baldridge

Chris Bandi

Big Smo

Ashley Campbell

Crowder

Jacob Davis

Delta Rae

Cale Dodds

Adam Doleac

Clare Dunn

Brooke Eden

Riley Green

Trent Harmon

Sundance Head

James Barker Band

Jillian Jacqueline

Krysal Keith & Lance Carpenter

Jon Langston

Love and Theft

Ashley McBryde

Logan Mize

Steve Moakler

Muscadine Bloodline

Jerrod Niemann

Luke Pell

Josh Phillips

Radio Romance

Maggie Rose

Runaway June

Dylan Schneider

Sister Hazel

Smithfield

The Wild Feathers

Michael Tyler

Walker McGuire

Waterloo Revival

Charlie Worsham

Forever Country Stage

Keith Anderson

David Ball

John Berry

BlackHawk

Terri Clark

Mark Collie

Billy Dean

Joe Diffie

Exile

Forever Country, Never Forgotten: A Tribute to Those Lost from Country Music

Andy Griggs

Wade Hayes

Ty Herndon

Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence (and special guests)

Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers

Little Texas

Lonestar

Mila Mason

Terry McBride

Lorrie Morgan

Heidi Newfield

Jamie O’Neal

Lee Roy Parnell

Restless Heart

Shenandoah

Doug Supernaw

The Bellamy Brothers

Mark Wills

Darryl Worley

Michelle Wright