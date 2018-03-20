Carrie Underwood’s Son Reels in 62,000 Likes

Mike Fisher rarely posts on Instagram. In fact, he’s only done so 116 times. That 116th time, though, that one trumps them all.

Because on Tuesday (March 20), Fisher posted the kind of picture that sends the internet into an absolute frenzy: a cute father-son-bluegill moment that was captured and then shared.

“Day off= fishing with Izzy! Little man got this one with his first cast today and reeled it in himself,” Fisher wrote, hashtagging himself a #prouddad.

Almost 62,000 people liked the post, including Fisher’s wife Carrie Underwood.