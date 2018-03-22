CMT Hot 20: Chris Janson Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry

Country music is an art, a culture and a business, but most importantly, it’s family; especially at the Grand Ole Opry.

Garth Brooks welcomed its newest member, Chris Janson, into the Opry family at Tuesday’s (March 20) show. And yes, Janson cried. His induction is a significant milestone he’s wanted to achieve ever since he felt called to create country music.

“How do you not cry on a night like this?” Janson began. “To know me is to know I really, truly love the Grand Ole Opry. … This will be a moment I will never forget. … Thanks for making my dreams come true, and thanks for buying a ticket to the Opry to see it happen! I hope you come back a million times! I’ll buy the ticket for ya. I don’t even care. I love you that much!”



</noscript> </div>

Before presenting Janson with his Opry member award, Brooks said, “Family is a great name for this place. Another great name for this place is church. That’s what it’s all about. Because if any time you are at your lowest, these people are going to be here for you. And they’ll expect the same out of you, and they’ll get the same out of you. “Chris, it is my honor to welcome you to the family. This will be — no matter how many times you look back on it — the greatest night of your music career.” Keith Urban surprised Janson with his invitation to join the Opry during Janson’s sold-out Ryman Auditorium concert in February. CMT Hot 20 Countdown’s exclusive interview with Janson and highlights from his induction will air on an all-new episode, airing Saturday and Sunday (March 24-25) at 9 a.m. ET. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors. Embedded from www.youtube.com



