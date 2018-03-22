CMT Hot 20: Chris Janson Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry

Country music is an art, a culture and a business, but most importantly, it’s family; especially at the Grand Ole Opry.
Garth Brooks welcomed its newest member, Chris Janson, into the Opry family at Tuesday’s (March 20) show. And yes, Janson cried. His induction is a significant milestone he’s wanted to achieve ever since he felt called to create country music.
“How do you not cry on a night like this?” Janson began. “To know me is to know I really, truly love the Grand Ole Opry. … This will be a moment I will never forget. … Thanks for making my dreams come true, and thanks for buying a ticket to the Opry to see it happen! I hope you come back a million times! I’ll buy the ticket for ya. I don’t even care. I love you that much!”