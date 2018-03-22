Carly Pearce: “One Song Can Change Everything”

Carly Pearce can remember the first radio professional who played her breakout hit, “Every Little Thing,” on the air.

At the time, he asked Pearce, “Are you ready for this song to change your life?”

That moment and many other moments in her career led to the emotive ballad becoming Pearce’s first No. 1 after a 30-week climb up Billboard’s country airplay chart; a milestone she’s worked towards her entire career.

Pearce, her co-writers Emily Shackleton and producer busbee, staff from her label, Big Machine Records, family and friends took over Nashville’s CMA headquarters on Monday (March 19) to celebrate that milestone.

“If I am living proof of anything it’s that one song can change everything,” she said at Monday’s No. 1 party. “I have experienced that with my peers over the years and have listened to the stories behind the songs that changed other people’s lives, but I had no idea that ‘Every Little Thing’ was going to be that song for me.”

Pearce is part of some of 2018’s biggest country music tours and festivals including tours with Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan. She heads to the 53rd annual ACM Awards with a nomination for new female vocalist of the year.



