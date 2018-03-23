Text From An Ex

Music City: The Big Moments From Season 1 Episode 5

Episode five of Music City saw fresh starts for Rachyl, Alisa and Jessica, as they left relationship dramas in the past.

Check out the episode’s biggest moments:

Plan B Alexandra thinks Jackson should move on from Jessica, and pursue Savana. Talk It Out Rachyl confronts Jackson about his behavior at the pageant party and tells him to talk to Jessica. Honest Reaction Jessica finds out about Rachyl’s confrontation with Jackson. Fear of the Unknown Rachyl gets emotional wondering about Kerry’s reaction to her ex texting her. Words and Music Alisa has a co-writing session with Bryant. Deep Breaths Jessica prepares to talk to Jackson about where their relationship is going. Clearing the Air Rachyl shows up to Kerry’s job to tell him about the texts she’s received from her ex. Moving On Rachyl deletes her ex’s phone number from her cell. Date Night Things heat up between Jackson and Savana during their date.

