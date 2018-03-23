Maren Morris’ Fiance Shares Wedding Song

I feel like I’m part of the wedding party.
Maren Morris and her fiance Ryan Hurd have both been sharing so much of what they are feeling leading up to their wedding this weekend that I feel like I’m about to walk down the aisle with them.
On Thursday (March 22), Morris first shared her pre-wedding plans with her followers: “Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days,” she wrote on Instagram.
Then early on Friday morning, Hurd shared a song he wrote about marrying Morris. He’d originally played it for her in Michigan the night he proposed last summer, but then he secretly recorded the tune to share it with the world. Hurd wrote the song — “Diamonds or Twine” — with Laura Veltz and Mark Trussell.
“Midnight tonight. I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me. ’Diamonds or Twine,’ no matter what, I’ll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here’s to forever,” Hurd wrote, adding, “I’ll never forget the first time I played this song for Maren. I’m thankful to share it with you this morning on Sirius XM the Highway.”
The clip Hurd shared on Instagram is only a couple lyrics long. But the full lyrics of the song came via press release following Hurd’s post
You know when you know
You hear that all your life
Well whoever they are
Turns out they were right
The sunshine, the good times
Yeah we’ve got a few behind us
But when the bad times come
I ain’t gonna run
It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine
I’ll be wrapped around your finger
Girl you got me till we run out of time
Rich or poor, rain or shine
The winds gonna blow wherever it goes
And the road is gonna wind
It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine
Forever more, I’ll be yours, and you’ll be mine
When I look at you now
I see all I ever wanted
You make me wanna hang around
And hold your hand when we’re a hundred
You make love feel so real
So simple and honest
It’s in every breath, in every kiss
Yeah the thing about you is
It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine
I’ll be wrapped around your finger
Girl you got me till we run out of time
Rich or poor, rain or shine
The winds gonna blow wherever it goes
And the road is gonna wind
It doesn’t matter if its diamonds or twine
Forevermore, I’ll be yours, and you’ll be mine
You’ll be my baby yeah
It don’t matter where
Whatever happens
Girl I’ll still be there
It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine
I’ll be wrapped around your finger
Girl you got me till we run out of time
Rich or poor, rain or shine
The winds gonna blow wherever it goes
And the road is gonna wind
It doesn’t matter if its diamonds or twine
Diamonds or twine
It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine
Forevermore, I’ll be yours, and you’ll be mine
Diamonds or twine