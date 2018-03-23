Maren Morris’ Fiance Shares Wedding Song

I feel like I’m part of the wedding party.

Maren Morris and her fiance Ryan Hurd have both been sharing so much of what they are feeling leading up to their wedding this weekend that I feel like I’m about to walk down the aisle with them.

On Thursday (March 22), Morris first shared her pre-wedding plans with her followers: “Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days,” she wrote on Instagram.

Then early on Friday morning, Hurd shared a song he wrote about marrying Morris. He’d originally played it for her in Michigan the night he proposed last summer, but then he secretly recorded the tune to share it with the world. Hurd wrote the song — “Diamonds or Twine” — with Laura Veltz and Mark Trussell.

“Midnight tonight. I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me. ’Diamonds or Twine,’ no matter what, I’ll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here’s to forever,” Hurd wrote, adding, “I’ll never forget the first time I played this song for Maren. I’m thankful to share it with you this morning on Sirius XM the Highway.”

The clip Hurd shared on Instagram is only a couple lyrics long. But the full lyrics of the song came via press release following Hurd’s post

You know when you know

You hear that all your life

Well whoever they are

Turns out they were right

The sunshine, the good times

Yeah we’ve got a few behind us

But when the bad times come

I ain’t gonna run

It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine

I’ll be wrapped around your finger

Girl you got me till we run out of time

Rich or poor, rain or shine

The winds gonna blow wherever it goes

And the road is gonna wind

It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine

Forever more, I’ll be yours, and you’ll be mine

When I look at you now

I see all I ever wanted

You make me wanna hang around

And hold your hand when we’re a hundred

You make love feel so real

So simple and honest

It’s in every breath, in every kiss

Yeah the thing about you is

It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine

I’ll be wrapped around your finger

Girl you got me till we run out of time

Rich or poor, rain or shine

The winds gonna blow wherever it goes

And the road is gonna wind

It doesn’t matter if its diamonds or twine

Forevermore, I’ll be yours, and you’ll be mine

You’ll be my baby yeah

It don’t matter where

Whatever happens

Girl I’ll still be there

It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine

I’ll be wrapped around your finger

Girl you got me till we run out of time

Rich or poor, rain or shine

The winds gonna blow wherever it goes

And the road is gonna wind

It doesn’t matter if its diamonds or twine

Diamonds or twine

It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine

Forevermore, I’ll be yours, and you’ll be mine

Diamonds or twine