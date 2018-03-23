Recipes

The Downtown Farmer: Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Croutons

A Delicious Farm-to-Food Truck Recipe from Chef Loreal Gavin
16h ago

Follow Chef Loreal Gavin as she serves up delicious farm-to-food truck recipes using locally sourced foods from America’s top urban farms. New recipes will be uploaded weekly through April on CMT’s YouTube channel.

