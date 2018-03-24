Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The biggest event of the weekend — besides Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s Nashville wedding — was the March For Our Lives demonstrations for common sense gun laws.
And Tim McGraw was among the first country artists to join the movement online. Plus, Kelsea Ballerini put herself into reset mode with the promise of a wellness week, Jason Aldean took all his kids to the beach — even baby Memphis, Chris Young shared a video of his baby chasing his tail, Miranda Lambert said goodbye to the road, Dierks Bentley explained his religion, Carly Pearce celebrated being in bed, Morgan Evans (and Ballerini) caught up on some classic comedy, Chris Janson made donuts that looked downright tropical, and Luke Bryan shared a video of the eight most adorable black Labs on earth.
These kids are an inspiration
They are the hope of our world
No matter what, you have to applaud and appreciate their spirit , and their fortitude !
I say right on! pic.twitter.com/FYJFz9Qudy
— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 24, 2018
If you’re into it, check out my IG story this week! Trading in my pizza for kale. ♀️ https://t.co/QEFmhCE2G2
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 25, 2018
I get to spend the next 12 NIGHTS in my own bed ❤️ now THAT is a weekend partayyyy!
— Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) March 24, 2018
They don't make movies like Wedding Crashers anymore do they …
— Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) March 26, 2018