What is now a few blocks of iconic honky-tonks and souvenir shops in Nashville is steadily turning into a home for every artist who wants their name in neon. The stretch of Music City’s Lower Broadway, from 1st Avenue South up to 5th Avenue South, is now home to the bars and eateries of Dierks Bentley, Alan Jackson and John Rich, with Blake Shelton’s coming soon.

And now Jason Aldean is throwing his cowboy hat in the ring.



From the looks of a press release from TC Restaurant Group, they are on the verge of a multimillion-dollar expansion and more soon-to-be-announced new venues, while the Nashville Historic Zoning Commission recently approved proposed Aldean signage on March 14. According to the city’s metro filings, the place will be called Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

The location of the new place at 305-311 Broadway Avenue is currently home to Tequila Cowboy, which has been part of the Lower Broadway strip of venues since 2012 and was featured on the TV show Nashville.