Cam and her band could have played Motown music with Smokey Robinson on CMT Crossroads for the entire concert. But there are only so many songs you can fit in an hour-long special, and the setlist had to include some of Cam’s material. The two artists sing flawlessly together on their performance of her Grammy-nominated hit, “Burning House.”



During their backstage interviews, Robinson and Cam discussed women in music , the early days of Motown and what Motown hits made Cam a Robinson fan for life. The only problem is she couldn’t name just one.

“They’re all imprinted in my memory,” Cam told CMT.com. “As soon as they told me, ‘You’re going to do this with Smokey,’ I immediately started listing off more than we could possibly do. All his songs are all a part of me. They remind me of my family. I can picture moments growing up because of his songs. So I don’t know if I could pick just one.”

Their all-new Crossroads episode premieres Wednesday (March 28) at 10 p.m. ET.