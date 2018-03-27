Luke Bryan: Drake Milligan Is “Cowboy Cool”

When Drake Milligan, 19, auditioned for American Idol on Sunday night (March 25), I knew his voice. He was singing George Strait’s “You Look So Good in Love,” but what I was hearing was Elvis.

That is because Milligan played Elvis Presley on CMT’s limited series Sun Records.

The 19-year-old Texan is an unabashed fan of the King, but he chose wisely when he decided to audition with a Strait song instead.

“I was praying you didn’t sound like Elvis,” Luke Bryan told him. “Man, when you didn’t, you just crushed it because you didn’t do that.”

Milligan got the coveted three yes votes, and already you could see his potential when Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie shared their enthusiasm with him.

Hey HOLLYWOOD aka @DrakeMilligan, no scoopin’ steel parts for you! Just scoopin’ notes from now on! #americanidol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 26, 2018

Hollywood already has Elvis impersonators. Way to stand out @DrakeMilligan! #americanidol — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 26, 2018

“If I see you in Nashville and I hear you do that, I would be fired up there,” Bryan said, “and I’m fired up now. You’re cowboy cool, man.

“I think you should tell your buddies that nicknamed you Hollywood, that you’re going to Hollywood.”

During a CMT.com interview in February 2017, Milligan said that although his appreciation for the King of Rock ’n’ Roll and all genres of music runs deep, he’s always had a place in his heart for traditional country music.

“If I pick up a guitar,” Milligan said, “I’m usually playing traditional country — some George Jones, Merle Haggard; even up to Alan Jackson and George Strait. That’s just the stuff I enjoy playing, and I appreciate every kind of music. I love today’s country. There’s a good mix right now; you have these cool pop sounds that are changing country music. I think it’s important to have that balance in there.

“I’d love to make my own music and find my own sound that’s totally uniquely me. Elvis incorporated all these different sounds in his music, and I think that’s what I would love to do is make music that is totally and uniquely me and that incorporates all the music that I love.”



