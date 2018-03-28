Ty Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan to Host Concert for Love and Acceptance

The night after this year’s CMT Music Awards on June 6, CMT plans to lock arms with GLAAD to host another kind of show that will put country music to good use.

GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) is the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, and the group’s CEO knows just what live music is capable of.

“Music has the power to uplift, empower, and change hearts and minds across the country,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO. “GLAAD is honored to present the third Concert for Love and Acceptance to help drive forward acceptance with an amazing lineup of talent and messages of support for the LGBTQ community. As we fight attempts to roll back equality and compromise the ground we have gained for acceptance, it is important for our community to continue to tell our stories and for allies to stand up and be counted.”

The upcoming Concert for Love and Acceptance will take place on June 7 at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, with CMT’s Cody Alan hosting with Ty Herndon. Performers include Herndon, Terri Clark, Cassadee Pope, Michael Ray, Calum Scott and Brandon Stansell. “I’m thrilled to partner with GLAAD once again for this show that has broken so much new ground and started so many important conversations over the past three years,” said Herndon, who came out in 2014.



"Letting our LGBTQ friends, family and neighbors know they are accepted and loved just as they are isn't just making the world a better place — it's literally saving lives — and I'm so proud to be a part of it," he said. Since 2015, the concert has featured performances from Reba McEntire, Chris Carmack, Crystal Gayle, Billy Gilman, Kree Harrison, Mickey Guyton, Levi Hummon, Runaway June, Ryan Kinder, Meghan Lindsey, Street Corner Symphony, Thompson Square, Trent Harmon and more.




