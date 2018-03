Jack White, Chris Stapleton and Lionel Richie Booked for 2018 Event in Franklin, Tenn.

The 2018 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will take over the historic Harlinsdale Farms in Franklin, Tenn. on Sept. 22-23. Jack White, Chris Stapleton and Lionel Richie will headline the fourth annual event.

Other country and Americana acts making the pilgrimage for the all-genre festival include Brandi Carlile, Elle King, Valerie June, Caitlyn Smith, John Moreland, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jillian Jacqueline, Lilly Hiatt, Joshua Hedley and Tyminski.



The two-day event brings together music’s top headliners and the best local performers for a one-of-a-kind experience that is one-part neighborhood barbecue and one-part fall festival. Year four will feature four stages of live music, local artisans and food vendors, plus plenty of entertainment for the kids at the Little Pilgrims stage.

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 30) through the festival’s website.

Here is the initial lineup for the 2018 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival:

Jack White

Chris Stapleton

Lionel Richie

Hozier

Brandi Carlile

Counting Crows

Amos Lee

Bleachers

Lord Huron

Dawes

Maggie Rogers

Elle King

Mat Kearney

Valerie June

The Struts

Jade Bird

Kevin Griffin

Keb’ Mo’ Band

The White Buffalo

Pete Yorn

The Record Company

Caitlyn Smith

John Moreland

The Infamous Stringdusters

Tall Heights

Tyminksi

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Jillian Jacqueline

Low Cut Connie

Donovan Woods

Courtney Marie Andrews

Rebirth Brass Band

Wild Rivers

Joshua Hedley

Caroline Rose

Robert Finley

Devon Gilfillian

Whitney Rose

Lilly Hiatt

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

AHI

Liz Longley

Hannah Dasher

Josh Martin

Bishop Gunn

Ralph’s World

Siama’s Congo Roots

123 Andrés

Mister G

Cousin Cajun Mike

Tom Mason & the Blue Buccaneers