Thompson Square Detail New Album Masterpiece

Produced by the duo, Dann Huff (Keith Urban’s Ripcord) and Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift’s Red), the new album marks Thompson Square’s first in more than five years and their first album as new parents. The couple welcomed their firstborn, a son named Rigney Cooper, in 2016.

“It is extremely diverse,” Shawna says of the new music. “We didn’t design it that way, but Keifer and I love all types of music, and I think that shows more on this record than any of the others.”

“The definition of a masterpiece is an artist’s life’s work,” Keifer adds. “When we’re 80 years old and we look back, we want to be able to say we’re really proud of all the stuff we did.”

Thompson Square is a Grammy-nominated act that broke out in 2010 with its multi-platinum hit, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not.” The couple has toured with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Lady Antebellum. Their first book, Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not, was released in 2016.

Here is the full track listing for Masterpiece:

1. “Masterpiece”

2. “Up in Smoke”

3. “Millionaires”

4. “Stupid Girls Stupid Boys”

5. “Let’s Do Something Stupid”

6. “Stuck in My Head”

7. “Good Day”

8. “I Know This Guy”

9. “A Love Like This”

10. “Make It Rain”

11. “Breakers”