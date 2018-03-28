Music

Thompson Square Detail New Album Masterpiece

Grammy-Nominated Duo Releases Third Album June 1
Thompson Square’s Keifer and Shawna Thompson will release their third album, Masterpiece, on June 1.

Five songs from the 11-track collection, the title track, “A Love Like This,” “Millionaires,” “Up In Smoke” and “Let’s Do Something Stupid,” are available now.

