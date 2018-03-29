Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi and More Join April 15 Telecast

ACM Awards: Adds Performers Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson and More

The performance lineup for the 53rd annual ACM Awards grows with the additions of Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town and Jon Pardi.

The list of celebrity presenters also grows with the additions of Cam, Dustin Lynch, Kiefer Sutherland, Sam Elliott, Ashton Kutcher, David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley, Max Thieriot and The Talk host Eve.

They join previously announced performers and presenters Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Brett Young, Drew Brees, Nancy O’Dell, Rebecca Romijn and Lindsey Vonn.

Reba McEntire hosts the ACMs live from Las Vegas on April 15.