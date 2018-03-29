Jason Aldean Lists Pros and Cons of Socials

</noscript> </div>

Aldean said he is still very private about his private life. But because his older daughters from his first marriage — Keely and Kendyl — were born years before Instagram launched and in the very early stages of Twitter, Aldean is new to the idea of sharing because he believes sharing can lead to scrutiny.

“(My daughters) are getting to the point where they can go on and read stuff. I know from experience you start reading that stuff and it can tear you down pretty quick. I just think they’re too young to be opened up to that,” he said.

“I’m just really careful with that stuff. I want them to have a cool childhood, and I want them to have good things going on. I make my oldest daughter not accept people on her Instagram that she doesn’t know. If it’s family or friends, that’s cool. But she’s not allowed to open up where anybody can see her stuff and comment just because it’s inevitable.

“There are just horrible people out there who would love nothing more than to get on there and demean and be cruel, and I just really don’t want to open them up to that at this point. They’re going to deal with that I’m sure, but the longer I can keep that from happening, then that’s what I’m trying to do.”

As Memphis gets older, Aldean may become even more careful about sharing. But for now, he seems to appreciate the biggest blessing of social media: the way it keeps him connected with his fans.

“The fans are ones that get on social media and move the needle,” he said of his two nominations at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards, for male vocalist and for entertainer of the year. “That’s where it starts. Without fans, nobody’s listening, which means we can make music all we want but we won’t have anywhere to play it.”

