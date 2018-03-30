TV

Music City: The Big Moments From Season 1 Episode 6

Look Before You Leap
Episode four of Music City brings music careers and relationships to new levels.

Check out the big moments from the episode:

  1. The Performance

    Rachyl convinces Jessica to watch Jackson perform at The Basement.

  2. Awkward Moment

    Jessica sees Jackson and Savana kissing at the show.

  3. Big Picture

    Alisa gets her photo taken for Nashville Lifestyles’ “Most Eligible Singles in Nashville” article.

  4. Remaining Friends

    Jessica agrees to keep helping Jackson with music even though he has been seeing Savana.

  5. Possible Romance

    Alisa meets a potential suitor at the photo shoot.

  6. Music Business

    Kerry meets with Brooke to talk about a potential co-write.

