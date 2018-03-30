Music City: The Big Moments From Season 1 Episode 6

Episode four of Music City brings music careers and relationships to new levels.
Check out the big moments from the episode:
-
The Performance
Rachyl convinces Jessica to watch Jackson perform at The Basement.
-
Awkward Moment
Jessica sees Jackson and Savana kissing at the show.
-
Big Picture
Alisa gets her photo taken for Nashville Lifestyles’ “Most Eligible Singles in Nashville” article.
-
Remaining Friends
Jessica agrees to keep helping Jackson with music even though he has been seeing Savana.
-
Possible Romance
Alisa meets a potential suitor at the photo shoot.
-
Music Business
Kerry meets with Brooke to talk about a potential co-write.
