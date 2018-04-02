“You Do You” Is Not a Thing on Wife Swap

It’s the ultimate he-said-she-said conundrum. You think your spouse doesn’t appreciate you, and your spouse doesn’t think you’re all that perfect. So why not pull the rug out from under everybody and just trade spouses with another family to really get to the root of the problem(s)?

At a time when the world is telling you “you do you,” ask yourself if you could learn a thing or two from a couple of weeks of doing the exact opposite.

Wife Swap is currently casting for Atlanta-area families who could benefit from a little reality-show therapy. We’re looking for people who have ever wondered if the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, and want to learn a few things from another family.

And no, you do not need to have a traditional mother/father family. To be honest, you don’t even need to be legally married.

If you haven’t seen the show since it first started airing in 2004, here’s the gist of it:

Wife A. moves in with Wife B.’s family, and vice versa.

For one week, Wife A. has to live by the rules that Wife B. has written down in the very comprehensive playbook, and vice versa.

For another entire week, Wife A. rewrites that playbook to bring some of her own rules into Wife B.’s family, and vice versa.

At the end of the episode, everyone is usually all kinds of relieved to get back to the way things were pre-Swap. Sometimes lessons are learned and everyone is super polite about it. Other times, the husbands and wives are super salty about how the two-week Swap went down, and they storm off agreeing to disagree. Ultimately, though, both endings are happy ones because absence always makes the heart grow fonder.

New episodes of Wife Swap will air on CMT later this year.