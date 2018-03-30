The Downtown Farmer: Ham & Cheese Crepes

Follow Chef Loreal Gavin as she serves up delicious farm-to-food truck recipes using locally sourced foods from America’s top urban farms. New recipes will be uploaded weekly through April on CMT’s YouTube channel.

Ham & Cheese Crepes

Total: 45 min

Prep: 30 min

Cook: 15 min

Yield: 4 servings of two egg, ham & cheese filled crepes, 8 in total

Ingredients

Crepe Batter:

1/4 cup melted butter

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup heavy whipping cream or milk

1 cup room temperature water

4 whole fresh eggs, room temperature

2 tablespoons fresh herbs, such as lemon verbena, basil or parsley

Savory Ham & Cheese filling:

1/2 pound of thinly sliced ham

1/2 pound thinly sliced Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons butter or oil (for sautéing)

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

8 fresh whole eggs

Garnish:

4 handfuls of mixed greens

Directions

Crafting Your Crepe Dough:

Melt your butter down in a small saucepan.

Combine all the crepe batter ingredients and the melted butter into a medium-sized bowl and whisk until completely smooth. Alternatively, you can also use a blender on low-speed to combine the ingredients. If you choose to make the batter in a blender, be sure to first add and incorporate your water, heavy whipping cream (or milk), melted butter, and eggs before adding flour, salt and rough chopped fresh herbs.

Add about 2 ounces of butter at a time from the center of your pan outwards.

With a gentle rotation of the wrist, you can completely coat the bottom of the pan and should not need any additional butter or oils.

I cook the crepe for about 1-2 minutes on both sides.

Do not brown the crepe or it will not fold correctly.

Preparing the Savory Ham & Cheese Filling:

Take the cheese slices and ham, and place them in a large sauté pan with the melted butter (or oil) on the stove top.

Use medium heat for about 5-7 minutes until the ham is slightly crispy and the cheese has melted.

Place the melted cheese and ham on one corner of the crepe, and top with a dab of the Dijon mustard.

Last, but not least, it’s time to pan-fry an egg!

All you need to do is add a touch of butter or oil in a sauté pan on medium heat and crack an egg right into the center.

Cover the sauté pan with its lid or a cloche to encourage even cooking of the egg whites.

After about 3-4 minutes on medium heat, the egg should be perfect.

Place the egg right on top of the ham and cheese.

Fold the crepe in half, and then half again to create a triangle shape.

Place the warm gooey crepe on a handful of greens and serve immediately.