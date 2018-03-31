Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Music

It was Easter. But also, it was April Fools’ Day. And country artists had some fun with the rare occasion. The moveable feast of Easter hasn’t fallen on April 1 since 1956, and they won’t coincide again until 2029.

Brad Paisley captured the dual holiday best when he posted a meme about Jesus’ resurrection.

And the guys of Lady Antebellum pranked Hillary Scott with an offer to babysit her three kids.

But some of the other artists — like Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Justin Moore — posted some straight-up Easter best pictures of their kids. And Chris Janson, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans had their own ways of sharing in the Easter joy. Some non-Easter posts came from Carrie Underwood (her son Isaiah was dreaming about hot dogs), Brothers Osborne (their mom had a successful surgery), and Miranda Lambert (sleeping with two dogs ain’t easy).

Then Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd had a Bora Bora honeymoon photo shoot and the results were gorgeous. But the post of the weekend was the heartfelt one from Luke Combs. It wasn’t about Easter. Or April Fools’ Day. It was about his dad, who just retired from his job as a maintenance man, and never has to work again.

