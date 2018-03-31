Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

It was Easter. But also, it was April Fools’ Day. And country artists had some fun with the rare occasion. The moveable feast of Easter hasn’t fallen on April 1 since 1956, and they won’t coincide again until 2029.

Brad Paisley captured the dual holiday best when he posted a meme about Jesus’ resurrection.

And the guys of Lady Antebellum pranked Hillary Scott with an offer to babysit her three kids.

But some of the other artists — like Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Justin Moore — posted some straight-up Easter best pictures of their kids. And Chris Janson, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans had their own ways of sharing in the Easter joy. Some non-Easter posts came from Carrie Underwood (her son Isaiah was dreaming about hot dogs), Brothers Osborne (their mom had a successful surgery), and Miranda Lambert (sleeping with two dogs ain’t easy).

Then Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd had a Bora Bora honeymoon photo shoot and the results were gorgeous. But the post of the weekend was the heartfelt one from Luke Combs. It wasn’t about Easter. Or April Fools’ Day. It was about his dad, who just retired from his job as a maintenance man, and never has to work again.

Happy Easter from the Moore’s A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Apr 1, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

Kids coloring eggs. A post shared by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on Mar 31, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

pre-feast sweat. happy Easter everyone!! A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Apr 1, 2018 at 9:27am PDT

I got up earlier than she did this morning. Came back upstairs and told her I didn’t eat the cookies … April Fools. https://t.co/XTqKInk8tr — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) April 1, 2018

I put my kid down for “night nights” an hour and a half ago…why is he still rolling around in his bed singing songs about hot dogs (at least that’s what I think he’s singing about…can’t really tell)? — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 2, 2018

Momma Trish is in recovery mode. Surgery was a 10/10. Thanks for the thoughts and prayers y'all ❤️ — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) March 30, 2018

+ A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Mar 31, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

BEERS A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Mar 31, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT