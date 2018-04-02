EXCLUSIVE: Jason Aldean Moves Forward with Rearview Town

Jason Aldean’s sound has easily defined the last decade in mainstream country music.
And any artist at this point in Aldean’s career has the liberty to scale down the media push going into a new album by giving time to select media outlets. But although he’s sold more than 15 million albums, achieved 19 No. 1 hits and headlined stadiums, what sets Aldean apart from the pack is that he’s still the guy from Macon, Ga. who remembers the folks who have supported him from the beginning. It’s why he’s connected with audiences representing rearview towns all over the world.
“The way you’re raised and how you grow up define you, and I don’t think that’s something you ever forget,” Aldean tells CMT.com while calling from a vacation in Florida. “I don’t think you ever lose that. If you’re from a little farm town and you grew up working on a farm, I don’t care what you do from here on out; you’re going to remember that. I’m drawn to those kinds of songs that are reminiscent of my upbringing.
“I think part of the way you stay connected is you sing those songs and people think, ‘That guy is just like us,’ because I was, I am, and I’m still that guy currently. It doesn’t matter how many cars you drive. It’s all nice stuff to have, but underneath it all, you are who you are, and you’re from where you’re from.”