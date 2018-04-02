Joy Williams’ Emotive Return in “When Creation Was Young”

There is nothing like revisiting the moment when a song is being born into the world.

The striking new video for Joy Williams’ “When Creation Was Young” gets fans as close to the moment of the song’s genesis as possible. Rich with Biblical allegory, it’s a flawless performance starring Williams’ honeyed vocals singing about loving another before life existed.

The new song is the first release from the former Civil Wars vocalist's next solo album, Front Porch. The album is produced by The Milk Carton Kids' guitarist Kenneth Pattengale. Williams will perform music from the forthcoming collection at a handful of shows through June 5 before her second child is born later this summer. Her next performance is May 14 in Decatur, Ga.




