Drake Milligan’s American Idol Epiphany

Late on Sunday night (April 1), Drake Milligan cleared the air with his fans and followers about his time on American Idol.

“Been getting a lot of questions about no longer appearing on American Idol after my audition, just thought I’d let y’all know what’s goin’ on,” Milligan wrote on Instagram.

He went on to explain that while his audition went well, and he was given the coveted ticket to Hollywood, he realized something about himself.

“After my audition, I decided that I wasn’t quite ready for that platform yet and that it would be a better step for me to move to Nashville and focus on my music first! It was a very tough decision, and it in no way reflects my experience during the audition process,” he shared. “Everyone on the show was very kind, and I feel absolutely blessed and gracious to have been a part of it! Wishing the best of luck to all the talented folks competing on the show. I will be tuning in all season, and I hope y’all do the same! Happy Easter.”

He hashtagged the post: #americanidol #bringincountryback #cowboycool. That last hashtag was about a comment Luke Bryan made during Milligan’s first audition in front of the show’s judges.

Milligan has already had a taste of what it feels like to focus on his music, while he was playing Elvis Presley on CMT’s limited series Sun Records.

Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.




