Kane Brown Reclaims Country Albums Supremacy

On the songs/airplay listing, Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good” retains the top spot for the second consecutive week. Only one new album comes aboard. It’s Jordan Davis’ Home State, bowing in at No. 6.

Returning to action are Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s The Rest of Our Life (No.48) and Garth Brooks’ The Ultimate Hits (No. 49).

The three albums that have been on the charts the longest to date are Bryan’s Crash My Party (169 weeks), Sam Hunt’s Montevallo (163) and Florida Georgia Line’s Here’s to the Good Times (161).

Pickings are equally slim in the songs category, with Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Drunk Me” being the lone newcomer.

Completing the Top 5 albums cluster, in descending order, are Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, Scotty McCreery’s Seasons Change (last week’s No. 1), Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes and Bryan’s What Makes You Country.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Davis’ “Singles You Up,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be,” Rhett’s “Marry Me” and Brett Eldredge’s “The Long Way.”

Forty-five years ago, the hottest country song on the country charts was Charlie Rich’s “Behind Closed Doors.” It would go on to win three Grammys (song, best male vocal, Hall of Fame) and score as the CMA single of the year.

The song was written by Kenny O’Dell, who died last week at the age of 73. His other lyrical triumph was “Mama He’s Crazy,” which, in 1984, became the Judds’ first No. 1. O’Dell was the sole composer of both hits and was elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1996.