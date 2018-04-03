Music

Kane Brown Reclaims Country Albums Supremacy

Luke Bryan Has Most-Played Song for the Second Week
Tenacity, thy name is Kane Brown.

In its 69th week on the charts, Brown’s self-titled album again seizes the No. 1 niche on Billboard’s country albums chart, where it has spent so much of its recent life.

