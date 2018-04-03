Nine Country-Pop Collabs That Are Better Together

It comes down to this: musicians like music. And most of them are into what’s happening in and out of their chosen genres. So that’s why some country singers continue to put their heads together with artists from the rap, pop and rock worlds. While they might seem like strange bedfellows at first, the music they’re creating is thoroughly likable.

The trend isn’t all that new. As far back as 1993, U2 recruited Johnny Cash to record a song Bono wrote called “The Wanderer.” Cash and Bono had even written a tune together back in 1988 called “Ellis Island,” but it was never recorded.

In 1997, Toby Keith’s Dream Walkin’ album has a Sting duet on it, “I’m So Happy I Can’t Stop Crying.” And on and on: Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow (2001), Tim McGraw and Nelly (2004), Sugarland and Bon Jovi (2005). In 2007, Reba McEntire released her Duets album that featured duet partners from Kelly Clarkson to Justin Timberlake to Don Henley. The 2009 CMT Music Awards opened its broadcast with Taylor Swift and T-Pain rapping a “Thug Story” duet.