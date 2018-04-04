Music City‘s Alexandra Harper Preps for Miss USA

Not only was Alexandra Harper’s crowning moment becoming Miss Tennessee USA on Music City the highlight of her pageant career, it made Miss USA pageant history.

Her mother, Sharon, won the title in 1981, and they are the first mother-daughter duo to hold a Miss USA title within the same state. Harper, a University of Tennessee graduate, advances to the Miss USA Pageant in Shreveport-Bossier, La. on May 21 where she will have a shot advancing to the Miss Universe Pageant.

“It’s been huge in general,” Harper tells CMT.com of her win, “and we’re all so excited; especially since I never imagined myself doing this back in the day. I didn’t grow up doing pageants. I didn’t grow up putting hairspray in my hair or teasing my hair, and so it was something I really worked hard for. It was definitely a moment that will never be forgotten.”

When Harper is not training for pageants and advocating for her platform (which is the fight against hunger with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee), she runs a business as the owner of a fashion and beauty website, Ali and Things. She also specializes in web design and social media marketing.

I’m pretty much an open book on the show and always have been. I want people to see my family and how relatable we can be and if that helps someone else in their life and a predicament they’re in, then it was for good.

When I was first introduced to everyone on the show, I fell in love with everyone’s personalities. When you get all of us together, there’s such a chaotic, strange dynamic. We’re all working towards one goal, whether that is music or becoming Miss USA. That’s what I find unique about our friend group on the show.

Jessica Mack is an absolute doll, and she’s so talented. She opens her mouth to sing, and you’re like, “What?!” She’s unbelievable. When Jackson was first explaining his interest in her to me, I was a little skeptical about it because it didn’t seem like who was describing would be compatible with him. But the very first time I met her, it was an instant connection. She’s so easy to be around, and it would be hard not to like her.

Counseling my cousin Jackson on his love life has been going on for years. I give him advice and constructive criticism, and he does the same for me. That’s something we grew up doing. We were pretty much raised as siblings. His mom and my mom are sisters, and there are three of them. They look the same, and they wear the same clothes. They’re this powerhouse trifecta.

My ideal Sunday fun day would be hanging out with friends somewhere in a cool area with great weather, having some beverages, a few appetizers and being outdoors. Everything’s changed in Nashville, and there are hundreds of restaurants and neighborhoods that weren’t here 10 years ago. It’s been fun seeing everyone wanting to move here and share the same love for this city as I do. I love walking around the Gulch neighborhood, and I love the little restaurants around there. I also love East Nashville whenever I’m there.

I hope people see this Nashville as it is and understand that it’s not just honky-tonk bars. There’s a ton of class and sophistication that comes with this city as well. It’s growing and growing, kind of like we are on the show; building relationships, building every footstep to where we want to go, and I hope people relate to that, too.

