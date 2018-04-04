Music

Eleven Highlights from Jake Owen’s Momcast

He Phones Home for In Good Company Podcast
by 53m ago

Like any loving mother longing to hear from her son, Mitzi Owen picked up on the first ring.

That was the first highlight of Jake Owen’s lastest In Good Company podcast with his mom as his guest on the show.

But when the two of them got past the small talk and got to some of the stories about Owen’s youth, his move to Nashville and his celebrity status now, that’s when I couldn’t stop listening.

