Kenny Chesney’s To-Do List for Life

Friday’s (April 6) release of Kenny Chesney’s new single “Get Along” marks the beginning of a significant chapter in his career.

Not only is the song the follow-up to his latest No. 1 “All the Pretty Girls” from 2016’s Cosmic Hallelujah, it’s also the first piece of music under his new record contract with Warner Music Nashville (which is also home to Blake Shelton, Randy Travis, RaeLynn and more). And it sounds like Chesney wanted his first statement for this new chapter to be an escape for those who need it in the divisive nature of today’s world.

“Some days, it’s like the world is just angry, screaming people, all harping on what’s wrong, how other people are awful,” Chesney said of the song that came from the trusty pens of Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne.

#GetAlong. @noshoesnation A post shared by Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) on Apr 4, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

“The more I move around, talking to people, though, the more I know people are seeking the same things, working hard to get by and hoping for the best for their family and friends. It’s simple, but we keep getting driven apart — and made unhappy. When I heard this song, beyond how good the rhythm felt, I was amazed how simply they broke all this stuff down. Get along, find the common ground [and] know the basic stuff is where the joy, the love, the happiness is.”

Music is what you make it, Chesney adds, and he wants to make music that sounds good, but also gives listeners permission to really live.

The lyrics even hand out some real-life suggestions to help you find that joy: paint a wall, learn to dance, call your mom, buy a boat, drink a beer, sing a song, make a friend; a little bit like what Toby Keith did in his 2002 “My List.”

“We’re here such a short time,” added Chesney, “this song reminds us all how to get together, get along and enjoy the ride.”