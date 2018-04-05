Dierks Bentley Adds Festival to Mountain High Tour

Just about halfway through Dierks Bentley’s Mountain High tour — in late August, right between his Utah and Virginia dates — he will be taking his show even higher. All the way up to 8,000 feet.

On Thursday (April 5), Bentley announced the Seven Peaks Music Festival. It will take place Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in Buena Vista, Colo., right in front of the Collegiate Peaks, which are some of the highest mountains in the Rockies. The festival site is about four hours east of Telluride, where Bentley recorded his next album The Mountain.

“This is a dream come true for me. It’s no secret that I love everything about Colorado…the fans, the venues we’ve played and of course, the landscape. We are bringing it all together with this festival. It’s our own ‘field of dreams,’” Bentley said in a press release, “where we are putting everything we have into it, with no details overlooked, in hopes it is the ultimate festival experience.”

Seven Peaks has partnered with Adventure Hub to offer fans the option to leave the festival (via shuttle) to raft, kayak, bike, zip line and hike. And Bentley says he plans on taking full advantage of the music and the adventure.

</noscript> </div> Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com “I personally will be right in there with our fans listening to the best musicians, taking advantage of the unlimited outdoor opportunities including hiking, biking and playing in the river and lake…or maybe just sitting with a cold one all day in the Colorado sunshine and under the Rocky Mountain stars,” he said. Artists scheduled to perform include Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, LANCO, Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush, The Cadillac Three and more. The festival grounds are about a two-hour drive from Denver and the Denver airport, and there will be ample camping options for tents and RVs. Plus there is a handful of B&Bs and resorts right in Buena Vista. Weekend passes go on sale on April 20. And here’s the 411 on 420: Just being at a higher elevation is the only high fans will need. By Colorado law, marijuana use will not be permitted at Seven Peaks Festival. Marijuana is intended for private, personal use and such use is only legal in certain locations not open or accessible to the public. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.



