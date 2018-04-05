Hot 20: Florida Georgia Line and Tennessee Titans Rock Nashville

When the Tennessee Titans unveiled their new uniforms on Wednesday (April 4), they did so to the sounds of live Florida Georgia Line.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley’s free street party concert with the Titans drew 9,300 fans to downtown Nashville for approximately 90 minutes of the duo’s greatest hits, plus a live collaboration with rising artist Morgan Wallen on their hit, “Up Down.”

The night also marked the first concert for Tyler and Hayley Hubbard’s four-month-old daughter, Olivia Rose. During “H.O.L.Y.,” Hubbard and Kelley welcomed their respective wives, Hayley and Brittany-Marie Cole Kelley, and little Olivia onstage, and baby rocked out on mama’s lap wearing mini pink headphones.

Recap all the action from the Titans’ event on an all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown, airing Saturday and Sunday (April 7-8) at 9 a.m. ET.

Enjoy scenes from Wednesday’s concert:

John Shearer/Getty Images for Florida Georgia Line and Tennessee Titans

