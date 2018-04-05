Sara Evans’ “All the Love You Left Me” from CMT Next Women of Country Tour

Sara Evans and her husband Jay Barker have a nightly ritual when they unpack their day and unwind over wine and some time together outdoors. It’s also a prime listening session for the couple when Evans is looking for new material for future projects. And it was during one of these sacred moments together when they heard her latest single, “All the Love You Left Me,” for the first time.

Written by hit-makers Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Ben West, it’s the second release from her eighth album, Words.

“Jay and I go outside every night and have our wine, and we were listening to all the potential songs for this album, and I just loved the song for what is,” Evans tells CMT.com. “When I’m in the process of making a record, every day your team is sending you new songs. And it’s the best day ever when you find a good one because you never know what you’re going to get.”

“All the Love You Left Me” is another flawless Evans performance, and it’s a beautiful expression of the pain and devastation a loved one leaves behind when they go on to the other side. While recording her vocals for the track, the lyrics reminded her of a family friend who lost a child to cancer.

“He was 15 years old and in Avery’s grade,” she said, “and for our community in Birmingham, it was absolutely devastating. To me, that would be a lifetime of torture. And that’s emotionally where I wanted to go with it.”

Evans will close the CMT Next Women of Country Tour with RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr on Friday and Saturday (April 6-7) with shows in Louisiana and Alabama, respectively. Enjoy an exclusive live version of “All the Love You Left Me” from the tour.



