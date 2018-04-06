Music City: The Big Moments From Season 1 Episode 7

Episode seven of Music City was full of relationship drama — from Rachyl’s frustrations with Kerry, to Savana’s ultimatum to Jackson.
Check out the episode’s biggest moments:
-
Isn’t She Lovely?
Alexandra rides in a Christmas parade, and Jackson, Jessica, Kerry and Rachyl attend.
-
Feeling Frustrated
Rachyl tells Kerry it’s not good for their family if he goes out drinking with another woman, even if it’s for work.
-
Friendly Banter
Jessica and Jackson talk about his upcoming performance and she teaches him how to warm up his vocals.
-
Ready for Round 2
Jackson performs “I Like Me Better” at his birthday party.
-
Feeling the Groove
Kerry meets up with Brooke Eden again to write some songs.
-
Not So Funny
Jackson is caught off guard when Savana starts asking him about Jessica.
-
Ultimate Ultimatum
Savana tells Jackson he needs to pick between her and Jessica.
Watch a new episode of Music City Thursday at 10/9c.